The protest in support of suspended Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, took place in Sofia on November 25. People gathered in 'Georgi Sava Rakovski' Street. Traffic in the area was also brought to a standstill. The protest was also backed by MPs from We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria.

According to the organisers, an economic group from Varna has taken control of the country. They claim that Kotsev's removal from office is intended to pave the way for the appointment of what they described as a “compliant mayor controlled by political puppets”.

“I am a lawyer and have been a member of a Sectional Election Commission (SEC) for many years. I am now a member of the Sofia Municipal Election Commission (MEC). How can something like this happen? The overwhelming majority of members of the Varna MEC are lawyers, yet they have failed to say that this is a decision that is entirely unlawful, based on a provision that does not apply to this particular case. This is a way of delaying matters simply to allow Mayor Kotsev's term in office to expire.” Bozhidar Bozhanov, Democratic Bulgaria: “Our specific demands concern the rule of law. We are, of course, now awaiting the court's ruling, but our appeal to the members of the Municipal Election Commission is to stop carrying out orders from others, which there are clearly signs of in this case.” Assen Vassilev, We Continue the Change: “We stand behind Blagomir Kotsev. Whether he remains mayor is a decision for the citizens of Varna.”

Photo: BNT, Viktor Borisov

The protest is being held under the slogan “Together with Blago Against the Mafia”, and the location was not chosen by chance. According to the organisers, the headquarters of one of the economic groups associated with Varna is located there. They claim that these groups have usurped influence across the country.

MPs from We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria are also taking part in the demonstration in Sofia.

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