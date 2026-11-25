A boat carrying 35 undocumented migrants, including minors, has been intercepted in the area of Tsarevo, Southeastern Bulgaria.

During the night, officers at the Sozopol Local Coordination Centre detected a boat approximately three nautical miles north-east of Rezovo using the Integrated Blue Border surveillance system.

The duty border police vessel and two patrol teams from the Tsarevo Border Police Department were immediately dispatched to the area. A search and rescue operation was launched to locate the people travelling in a rubber boat.

At around 6.20am, border police officers located and detained 35 undocumented migrants, who accirdng to intial reports were Afghan and Pakistani nationals. They were taken to Butamyata Beach, where they underwent medical examinations. All were reported to be in good health.

Diko Dikov, Regional Governor of Burgas: "They came ashore, where they were located and detained. They were given initial medical assistance, as there were even very young children among the migrants. They were also provided with warm clothes and blankets. They have since been accommodated at facilities in Tsarevo. The relevant procedural and investigative actions will now be carried out, and their identities established. There are no injured or deceased persons."

The undocumented migrants are being held at the Tsarevo Border Police Department. Work on the case continues.