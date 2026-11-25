Snowfall and icy conditions are expected in various parts of the country towards the end of the week. On Sunday, 29 November, snow is forecast across most of Bulgaria, with a snow cover expected to form in northern Bulgaria. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has issued the warning and urged drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions.

The national road network is operating under its winter maintenance arrangements. Most road surfaces have already been treated as a precaution by the regional road administrations and the companies responsible for road maintenance. They are monitoring weather forecasts and are on standby to respond promptly, particularly at mountain passes and in high-altitude areas.

The RIA is urging drivers to travel in vehicles fitted with tyres suitable for the season, adjust their speed to the road conditions and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. These measures are intended to prevent disruption to traffic and allow snow-clearing machinery to operate effectively.