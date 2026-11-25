At the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia (Bulgaria), eight individuals were detained today, including five public officials, on suspicion of forming a criminal organisation to defraud the EU budget of funds awarded to the municipality of Haskovo, EPPO sain on November 25.

The detained suspects include five municipal councillors and three representatives of private companies. Searches were carried out at the municipality, at the houses of the suspects and at companies’ premises. Gold coins and cash were seized (€135 000 and USD 9 000), as well as documents, mobile phones and computers.

The offences under investigation date back to 2021 and are believed to have continued to the present day. The conduct of the suspects may have caused losses of over €70 million euros to the EU budget.

The public officials were involved in initiating procedures for the implementation of several projects where the municipality is the beneficiary, funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Some of these projects involved construction works within the municipality, including the construction of a home for the elderly and an arts centre. Another involved the installation of renewable energy systems.

Based on the investigation, the contracts were awarded to companies whose management or representation involved the same public officials, either jointly or individually, alongside other individuals acting as company managers.

The investigation is ongoing and is supported by the General Directorate Combating Organised Crime and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Bulgarian courts of law, the statement said.