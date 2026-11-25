There are protests in support of Blagomir Kotsev taking place in Varna and Sofia in the evening on November 25.

Heated reactions in Parliament following the removal of Blagomir Kotsev

Members of the public have gathered outside the Municipality building in Varna, expressing their dissatisfaction with placards and slogans. The signs include: “Hands off democracy!”, “Support for Blagomir Kotsev” and “Varna is a free city”.

A little later, the protesters are expected to set off on a march towards one of the hotels associated with businessman Daniel Slavov—widely known by the nickname "Dido Dunkata". The allegations made by Blagomir Kotsev regarding vote-rigging during yesterday’s meeting of the Varna Municipal Election Commission (OIC) have also fuelled the discontent.