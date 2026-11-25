The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged former Chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), Georgi Terziyski, with mismanagement involving particularly large sums in connection with advance payments for the construction of Hemus Motorway.

The charges were brought on 25 November 2026, following an investigation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC), under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecution, Terziyski’s actions and omissions resulted in losses to the RIA amounting to BGN 312 million, including VAT (BGN 260 million excluding VAT).

Investigators said that huge sums for the Hemus Motorway were paid in advance without construction permits.

According to the indictment, between 9 June 2019 and 10 June 2020, while serving as Chairman of the RIA Management Board, Terziyski failed to exercise sufficient care in managing and safeguarding the assets entrusted to him and in carrying out his responsibilities under a contract between the agency and Avtomagistrali EAD for the construction of sections of the motorway.

The prosecution's charging document states that this resulted in the dissipation of assets and substantial losses to the RIA amounting to BGN 260 million excluding VAT, or BGN 312 million including VAT.

According to the prosecution, this occurred in breach of the contractual terms, which did not allow for advance payments. Furthermore, the design work for sections 5 and 6 had not been finalised and approved, no construction permits had been issued, and no site commencement certificates had been signed.

Terziyski is also accused of submitting a certificate to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in June 2020 which had not been approved by the RIA’s Expert Technical and Economic Council.

According to the prosecution, these actions resulted in payments being made to Avtomagistrali EAD for construction and installation works on sections 5 and 6 that had not actually been carried out.

The investigation is ongoing.