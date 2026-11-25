Protests and marches against violence against women are taking place this evening, November 25, in Sofia and five other cities. Dozens of women lose their lives in Bulgaria simply because they are women, say the organisers, the Feminist Mobilisations collective. The alarming statistics also show that one in three young women aged between 18 and 29 has experienced violence at the hands of a partner.

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Sofia in a demonstration against violence against women. “Not One More”, “They Are Every Woman” and “Life, Freedom” are among the messages displayed by protesters.

This year’s march is dedicated to Evgenia Chobanova, who will forever remain 33 years old. She was murdered, and her body was placed in a suitcase and dumped by her husband, Orlin Vladimirov. The Supreme Court of Cassation sentenced him to 20 years in prison, while his father, who was charged as an accomplice, was fully acquitted and remains free. The organisers have described the court ruling as disgraceful.

The protesters are calling for crisis counselling centres to be established in every region of the country, as well as free and accessible legal and psychological support for women who have experienced violence and domestic abuse.

Among their demands is the introduction of definitions of gender-based violence and so-called femicide into the Criminal Code. Another key demand is for Bulgaria to adopt the European Union directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence. The deadline for doing so is 14 June 2027.

Marches were also held in other cities across the country. While thousands took to the streets in Sofia, dozens of people in Plovdiv voiced their concerns and called for more effective protection for victims.

“I am at this protest because I have seen first-hand what this is like. My mother has been in such a situation, too.” BNT: “Was the recent case of violence against the young woman what prompted you to come to the protest?” “Yes, that case prompted me to come because those girls were my friends. I know some of the boys, and it makes me sick to think that they did this, especially as I know them.” “Society needs to learn to stand together. That is something missing in politics and in absolutely everything we see – in every structure that defines us as a country. This is precisely what prevents us from standing together and, above all, from recognising our emotions. I believe this is something that needs to be given greater attention in schools.” “It is a fundamental value that has been broken. If this problem continues to exist in society, then something is wrong. Love one another and show love to the people around you every day!”

Protests against violence were also held in Plovdiv.

Mariana Orelovska, protest organiser: “There is an enormous amount that needs to be done, across all systems in Bulgaria and beyond. We have several more structured demands, but if I had to sum them up in one or two words, they would be about prevention – and prevention is linked to training and education.” Simeon Petrov, protester: “This is a fundamental value that has been broken, and if this problem continues to exist in society, then something is wrong. These are the reasons why I have come here – to show that this is not a normal part of society. Love one another and show love to the people around you every day.”

Photos: BNT, Karina Karanotova