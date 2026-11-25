The issue of the removal of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev from office remained one of the most widely discussed topics in Parliament today, November 25. Proposals for legislative amendments have also emerged.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov believes that amendments to the Electoral Code are necessary to allow political parties to withdraw the members of municipal election commissions whom they have nominated. According to Democratic Bulgaria (DB), the issue needs to be addressed comprehensively. We Continue the Change (WCC) recalled that similar amendments had been proposed in the past, but that their adoption now depends on the parliamentary majority of Progressive Bulgaria (PB). According to Vazrazhdane, the situation could have been avoided had Kotsev resigned.

After GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on the members of the Varna Municipal Election Commission nominated by his party to resign, but to no avail, he came forward with a new proposal today.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: “Instead of just lamenting the situation with my colleague Assen Vassilev, let us collect signatures and table an amendment to the law stipulating that members of such commissions can be withdrawn by the parties that nominated them. Kotsev is my political opponent. But his election was a choice made by the people of Varna. Mayors are removed through elections, not by some officials.”

DB said it would support legislative amendments.

Ivaylo Mirchev, Democratic Bulgaria: “When 100% of your representatives have voted in a different direction, that raises quite a few questions. So, fine, if our colleagues have any problems, we are ready to help them and explain how to work with their people and how to make a better selection.”

'We Continue the Change' pointed out that any such amendments would depend on the parliamentary majority of Progressive Bulgaria. It also offered the following interpretation of the developments in Varna:

Velislav Velichkov, MP from the WCC parliamentary group: “The stakes here are far too high. This is not simply about restoring absolute control over the city to a particular group and a controversial businessman, under whose control the two previous mayors operated, but also about expanding the not-so-secret foreign influence in a city regarded as something of the Kremlin’s overseas enclave in Bulgaria.”

Photos: BTA

'Vazrazhdane' representatives said it would not be surprised if Kotsev returned to office, given the new political arrangement that elected the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Kosta Stoyanov, MP from the Vazrazhdane parliamentary group: “This situation could have been avoided if he himself had taken political responsibility for the way Varna was governed and resigned. In democratic countries, concepts such as political morality, honour and dignity exist.”

Progressive Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) made no comment today.