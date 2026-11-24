Prime Minister Rumen Radev has said that the political parties represented on the Municipal Electoral Commission should publicly explain their reasons for the decision to remove Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev from office.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “First, you should put these questions to the political parties that have members on the Municipal Electoral Commission and ask why they reached this decision. Of course, Mr Kotsev has a number of questions to answer, concerning both ‘Baba Alino’ and other illegal construction work, but I am convinced that these questions should not be addressed in this way. You know that similar problems exist in many Bulgarian municipalities. If we start using the Municipal Electoral Commission to remove mayors one after another, that would mean overturning the vote of Bulgarian citizens. That is why I expect the political parties with representatives on this Municipal Electoral Commission to state very clearly their reasons for removing Mr Kotsev from the post of mayor. Otherwise, this is not the best approach, and we need to know what those reasons are.”

Asked why the decision had come at precisely this moment, as the deadline for holding early elections was approaching, Radev again stressed that the parties represented on the commission were responsible for explaining it.

“We do not have any representatives of Progressive Bulgaria on this Municipal Electoral Commission. So you should ask the parties that make up this commission why they reached this decision. As a society, we need to hear the reasons given by these parties – why they removed Mr Kotsev from the post of mayor. It is quite straightforward. I do not approve of the way the will of the voters is being overturned. Yes, he has many questions to answer, but I do not approve of the way this is being done,” Radev said.

Radev also commented on the operations targeting fraudulent TELK medical assessments and abuses within the system. He said the inspections were only the beginning of wider action.

[TELK is the established Bulgarian acronym for the Territorial Expert Medical Commission, which assesses medical conditions and determines the degree of permanently reduced working capacity or disability.]

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are already developing a comprehensive approach to this problem for several reasons. First, it places an enormous burden on the state budget, which increases progressively every year. If TELK decisions continue to be issued at this rate, a considerable proportion of them, as you can see, being fraudulent, no budget will be able to sustain it. People can see what is happening. You also produce reports, and the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has produced a very good report. This has a demoralising effect on a large proportion of our citizens when they see healthy people receiving TELK certification and benefiting from the associated privileges, while insufficient funds are available for those who genuinely need support. Our approach, therefore, is to minimise abuse of the TELK system so that we can direct the funds towards those who genuinely need them. They deserve more attention and greater support.”

Addressing dissatisfaction among employees of the National Social Security Institute and the Social Assistance Agency, Radev acknowledged that they were under an exceptionally heavy workload.

“I know that employees of the Social Assistance Agency and the National Social Security Institute are under an exceptionally heavy workload. Their work also places a considerable psychological burden on them, because all the problems in our society, all the social issues, pass through their hands. We genuinely value their work highly. We are doing everything possible within this budget to make more funding available and increase their salaries. At present, these are the resources available to us. But that does not mean we have stopped working now that the budget has been adopted. We will continue our efforts in the future,” the Prime Minister said.

Regarding the opposition's criticism of the state budget, Radev said the government should be prepared to consider reasonable proposals between the first and second readings of the bill.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I have said that we will no longer make excuses by blaming previous governments or the opposition. However, I would advise them, when voicing their criticism, to also remember what they did to leave the budget in its current state. Of course, we are open to responding wherever reasonable proposals are put forward. But when the opposition makes its proposals, it should not look at just one sector in isolation; it should consider the budget as a whole. When someone puts forward a proposal, they should explain how we are to reconfigure the allocations within the budget, because it has a fixed financial ceiling. Let them suggest how their proposals can be accommodated within that ceiling if they want to redistribute funds between the various sectors.”

He added that any changes between the two readings would depend on members of parliament. Rumen Radev also commented on the election of new members of the Supreme Judicial Council, expressing his expectation that they would recognise their responsibility to society and the rule of law.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I expect all members of the Supreme Judicial Council – both those elected under the parliamentary quota and those elected under the professional quota – to have a clear understanding of their responsibility to uphold the rule of law and serve our entire society. From this point onwards, their work will be extremely important in restoring the public's sense of justice. That is what we expect of them.”

Asked about allegations of possible backroom deals in the selection of Supreme Judicial Council members, he said the criteria had been clearly defined.