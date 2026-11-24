Wave of reactions in Parliament over the removal of the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev.

Vladislav Goranov, GERB-UDF: “In my view, this is a major political mistake that legitimises the city’s unsuccessful administration. But all the failures of the city’s administration will be concealed behind this pointless and disproportionate decision by the Municipal Electoral Commission. Ultimately, you can also see the substantial majority by which the decision was adopted, suggesting there was some degree of consensus, although I do not know on what basis it was reached.”

Asen Vasilev, We Continue the Change: What we’re seeing are local mafia figures who are frustrated that their projects aren’t moving forward. I firmly believe they are behind this removal. The entire commission appears to have been taken over by them. According to the commission, Blagomir Kotsev was unlawfully absent from his workplace while he was in custody – where, the court ruled, he had also been detained unlawfully. This is an attempt to push through, by the back door, the appointment of an acting mayor by the Municipal Council – a council that will be controlled by the same economic interests, involving the GERB and Vazrazhdane groups and their allies on Varna Municipal Council. They want an acting mayor who will advance their interests, which Blagomir Kotsev has refused to serve.”

Tsoncho Ganev, Vazrazhdane: “Kotsev’s removal is long overdue. Rumen Radev – the parliamentary majority – is now backing Kotsev. Boyko Borisov [GERB Leader] is backing him too. We are now waiting for Peevski [MRF Leader] to join them, and the whole circle will be complete. This confirms the choice of the Supreme Judicial Council: the new ruling establishment already has new partners – the same old partners under a new guise.”

The “Yes, Bulgaria” party described Kotsev’s removal as another attempt to erase the choice made by the people.

See more in Milena Kirova’s live report