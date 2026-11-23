The funding Bulgaria is set to receive under the EU’s next seven-year budget is likely to be lower than the amounts the country has received so far. This emerged from comments by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, who took part in a General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels dedicated to cohesion policy. Pekanov said that Bulgaria, together with the other countries in the Friends of Cohesion group, was calling for cohesion and agricultural policies to be maintained.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government was currently calculating how much Bulgaria would receive under the EU’s next multiannual budget, based on the proposal put forward by European Council President António Costa at the end of last week. Pekanov welcomed Costa’s proposal to introduce a new tax on the largest digital corporations. He said it was important that the new EU budget should not be financed through regressive taxes, such as revenue from the Emissions Trading System or an increase in tobacco excise duties.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the European Commission wanted Bulgaria to bring its budget deficit below 3% of GDP as early as this year. However, he said the government had decided to maintain its income and social policies. He recalled that nine EU member states were subject to the Excessive Deficit Procedure and that no fines had been imposed in any of these cases so far.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: “We have an initial estimate. Please give us a few more days and we will issue an official position ahead of Thursday’s Council meeting, setting out which aspects of the new proposal Bulgaria supports and which it does not. I have already mentioned some of them.”

BNT: Will we receive more funding compared to the previous multiannual financial framework, or less?