The Ministry of Finance on November 24 issued a statement after the European Commission recommended that Bulgaria be fined for failing to comply with the recommendations under the excessive deficit procedure for 2026.

"Today's assessment by the European Commission (EC), as part of the Autumn Package of the European Semester, which identifies a significant deviation from the recommended net expenditure trajectory for 2026 and the risk of sanctions for failure to comply with the Council Recommendation of 10 July 2026, is a direct result of the problems that have accumulated in recent years, for which all political forces bear shared responsibility," the Ministry of Finance said.

The Ministry stressed that "the truth about the reasons that brought the country to this situation cannot be passed over in silence".

"Manipulation and a distorted baseline: The current fiscal imbalances stem from management practices detailed in the National Audit Office's audit, as well as the artificially adjusted deficit for 2025, which was confirmed by Eurostat. These actions created serious structural distortions in public finances even before the current government took office."

According to the Ministry of Finance, the political deadlock and the delayed adoption of the budget were also among the factors behind the EC's decision.

"Prolonged domestic political instability over the past year and frequent changes of government hampered the timely adoption of the state budget. A stable parliamentary majority was formed only in May 2026, and until the adoption of the regular budget on 24 July – just five months ago – the country operated under a temporary budget extension law. This extremely limited timeframe objectively made it impossible to implement the necessary fiscal adjustment in full during 2026."

Despite the difficult legacy it inherited, the government has taken decisive steps to restore the soundness of public finances, the Ministry said. The proposed 2027 budget sets out a clear programme of gradual fiscal consolidation, under which the general government deficit is projected to fall from around 5.0% of GDP in 2026 to 4.2% in 2027, according to the Ministry of Finance's forecast.

The Ministry said the EC's positive forecast for next year was clear evidence that the government was pursuing the right course.