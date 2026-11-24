The Renew Europe group in the European Parliament has condemned the decision by the Municipal Electoral Commission (MEC) in Varna to terminate the mayor of the city, Blagomir Kotsev, from office before the end of his term. In an official statement, the political group described the case as a dangerous precedent and called on the European Commission to seek explanations from the Bulgarian authorities.

According to Renew Europe, the MEC's decision relates to leave taken by Kotsev while he was in pre-trial detention. “This creates an absurd and dangerous precedent: first, an elected mayor is deprived of his liberty through detention which is subsequently ruled unlawful by a court; then that same unlawful detention is treated as ‘unjustified absence from work’ and used as grounds for stripping him of his mandate,” the political group said.

Renew Europe President Valérie Hayer said the circumstances surrounding the decision raised questions about proportionality, democratic accountability and the rule of law.

Valérie Hayer, President of Renew Europe: “The circumstances surrounding this decision raise serious questions about proportionality, democratic accountability and the rule of law. Removing an elected mayor on the grounds of absence from work during a period when he was in detention requires particularly close scrutiny.”

She called on the European Commission to monitor developments in the case, seek clarification from the Bulgarian authorities and assess its implications for the rule of law.

Nikolay Minchev, leader of the Continue the Change delegation in the European Parliament, also issued a statement. He drew a parallel between attacks on shipping in the Black Sea and the decision by the MEC in Varna.

Nikolay Minchev, head of the Bulgarian delegation of We Continue the Change: “Drones are sinking ships off the coast of Varna, while the electoral authorities are busy counting the mayor's days of leave – days he spent in detention that was declared unlawful. Decisions such as today's go beyond removing a mayor who is an inconvenience to the status quo. Their aim is to alienate citizens from their own state and show them that those in power follow their own rules rather than common sense.”

The Renew Europe group will raise the matter with Michael McGrath, the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law.