The day began with sub-zero temperatures in many parts of the country. Outside the mountains, the coldest places were Dragoman and Kyustendil, where temperatures fell to -5°C and -4°C respectively. In Sofia, the temperature also dropped to -2°C.

Overnight, it also remained very windy. Gale-force winds battered the mountains and the town of Sliven, where gusts exceeded 120 km/h. Wind speeds reached 100 km/h in Pazardzhik and 85 km/h in Ruse.

Warnings of dangerously strong wind gusts of up to around 90 km/h remain in force today , November 24, across many parts of the country. Windy conditions will persist nationwide, with moderate to temporarily strong west-north-westerly winds. It will be mostly sunny, with maximum temperatures ranging from 4°C to 10°C, and around 4°C in Sofia.

Overnight, the wind will ease. Minimum temperatures will fall below zero across most of the country, except along the Black Sea coast, ranging from -5°C to 0°C. Along the coast, temperatures will remain around 3–4°C.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will begin to increase from the west, but no rainfall is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, reaching around 6°C in Sofia and 9–11°C along the Black Sea coast, where it will remain mostly sunny, with light south-westerly winds.

In the mountains, winds will be light to moderate from the south-south-west, remaining strong only at higher elevations, from the west-north-west. Cloud cover will be variable, with maximum temperatures at the country's mountain resorts ranging from -3°C at Aleko to -1°C at Borovets.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly. Rain will begin overnight in the north-western parts of the country. Icy conditions are possible there during the morning.

On Friday, there will be rainfall, heavier in north-western Bulgaria. Rain is also expected over the weekend. As temperatures drop on Saturday, rain will turn to snow throughout northern Bulgaria and the high plains. On Sunday, snowfall will spread to most of the rest of the country.

Significant amounts of precipitation are expected. It will also be windy, with an increased risk of freezing conditions and icy roads.