The Orthodox Church commemorates St Catherine the Great Martyr, one of the most highly educated women of her time. She lived in the 4th century in Alexandria, during the reign of Emperor Maximinus. Her mother was a Christian but kept her faith secret because of the brutal persecution of those who professed Christianity. Catherine was of royal descent and was renowned for her exceptional wisdom and beauty. By the age of 18, she had already mastered the art of medicine.

Wealthy princes sought the hand of the beautiful Catherine in marriage. Her mother and relatives urged her to marry, but she rejected all her suitors, telling her family: “If you want me to marry, find me a young man who is my equal in nobility, wealth, beauty and learning!” No such man could be found.

At that time, a hermit of great wisdom and righteous character lived in the vicinity of Alexandria. He was the spiritual father of Catherine’s mother. She took her only daughter to him so that he could offer her guidance. Recognising the young woman’s wisdom, the elder decided to lead her towards knowledge of the true God. Thus, by the age of 18, Catherine had become a fearless opponent of paganism. Because of her faith, she was thrown into prison.

She was summoned to debate with the 50 most distinguished scholars in Egypt, but they were unable to dissuade her from her Christian faith. Instead, they themselves converted to Christianity and were sentenced to be burned alive. Catherine was beaten with ox-hide whips, disfigured and thrown into prison, where she endured hunger and suffering. She was eventually beheaded with a sword in 305 AD. According to tradition, an Angel of God carried her body to Mount Sinai (in present-day Egypt), where a monastery bearing her name still stands.

St Catherine is commemorated by Orthodox Christians throughout the world with particular reverence and solemnity. Many churches and monasteries have been built in her honour.

The name Catherine derives from the Greek word katharos, meaning ‘purity’ or ‘innocence’. St Catherine is regarded as the patron saint of motherhood, fertility and children.

Those celebrating their name day today include Ekaterina, Katya, Katerina, Katina, Tina and Catherine.

Happy feast day!