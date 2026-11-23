Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has received five awards recognising the purity of the Bulgarian language and high standards of linguistic expression. The language used by its journalists was assessed by students of Bulgarian Philology and their lecturers.

The tradition has continued for 24 years, with students of Bulgarian Philology analysing the language used by journalists. This year’s award winners include BNT Director General Milena Milotinova; Panorama presenter Boyko Vassilev; The Day Begins presenters Hristina Hristova and Simeon Ivanov; and Around the World and at Home presenter Adelina Radeva.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “We are all delighted that Bulgarian National Television has received five awards following the monitoring carried out by students and professors from the Department of Bulgarian Language at Sofia University. This perhaps shows that we make a considerable effort to preserve the Bulgarian language on air, to speak correctly and to arrange words and sentences in a way that makes them sound good.”

Students from Sofia University monitored more than 40 journalists. Their main focus was on deviations from established linguistic standards.

Prof. Vladislav Milanov, PhD, linguist: “It is perfectly natural for language to change, just as our society changes, just as a person changes as they grow up and as they change through reading more books. What matters most, and what this event is really about, is our attitude towards language. For us, it is particularly important that BNT is one of the pillars of language policy.”

Dr Gabriela Naplatanova, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media (CEM): “The Bulgarian language is enormously important, and the media have a responsibility to uphold high standards in its correct use, both written and spoken. The CEM has its own initiatives in this area, and I am pleased that Bulgarian media are responding to them. We are already seeing results, with fewer mistakes in the spelling of topics and headlines displayed in television studios.”

The media have a responsibility: every word spoken on air reaches thousands of viewers.

Boyko Vassilev, Panorama presenter: “This is one of the awards dearest to me, because it comes from students who watch television very carefully. And what I am telling them today is that they should not only be articulate and intelligent in their use of language, but also bold. Language is about courage, and everything that needs to be said must be said to the full – otherwise, it should never be said at all.”

Hristina Hristova, The Day Begins presenter: “Above all, this brings an enormous responsibility. It is not just about receiving an award, but about being aware that every day you speak to so many people. Listen to how these words sound: sunny disposition, beauty, happiness, love. Use them more often.”

For BNT journalists, words are a powerful force and must always be filled with meaning.