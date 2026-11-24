Snezhana Apostolova will serve as acting mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev announced on November 24.

Blagomir Kotsev : “I have issued an order appointing Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova, who is responsible for social affairs and healthcare, to stand in for me today and over the coming days.”

Political Reactions Following the Removal of Varna's Mayor from Office

Blagomir Kotsev: “Last night, the puppet masters behind the Municipal Electoral Commission and the Municipal Council decided to stage a coup in Varna and remove the city's mayor from office. My removal is the result of their desire to gain control over the entire municipality, including the mayor's office, as they have been accustomed to doing for decades. Their main objective is to take control of all municipal funds and finances.

Yesterday, at a meeting of the Municipal Council, the budget and a huge loan were approved, which would enable us to finance all the infrastructure projects we have been working on over the past two years. Now, these funds will end up in the pockets of the puppet masters, who will install a puppet mayor for a year. They will make sure that every pound and every cent goes into their pockets rather than benefiting the people of Varna.

We will appeal the decision, but it is important to understand that Varna has never had an independent mayor before this term of office. This city has always been governed through fear and the capture of the municipal administration. Today, we are a feudal society, and these feudal lords want Varna to remain their fiefdom for ever.

For three years, we were unable to take action. We were under siege – we were working against thugs, thugs who fought against us because they were no longer receiving their share of the spoils, which they had grown accustomed to getting. We cannot clean everything up so easily when the companies they appointed continue to operate in every sector.”