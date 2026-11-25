The removal of Blagomir Kotsev from his post as Mayor of Varna has sparked strong reactions in the Municipal Council. GERB councillors called on Kotsev to resign, accusing him of failing to act as mayor. The chair of the Municipal Council said that the Mayor of Varna was trying to portray himself as a victim, despite being responsible for everything that had not been done in the city. Others argued that stripping the mayor of his powers amounted to overturning the voters’ choice, while the situation threatened important projects for the city.

The Administrative Court in Varna has left Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s appeal against the Municipal Election Commission’s decision to terminate his mandate early pending, due to the absence of a power of attorney. Lawyer Marin Pandov told BNT that the missing document had since been submitted. GERB councillors in the city criticised the mayor’s performance.

Biliana Raeva, GERB municipal councillor: “Everyone criticises his inaction and lack of management skills. Varna is not some training ground for first-year students learning how to govern. It is a major city with needs that have gone unmet over the past three years. So our appeal is this: Mr Kotsev, resign and free us from what you have turned Varna into – a city left devastated and torn apart.”

The chair of the Municipal Council said that lies were being spread about the work of the local authority.

Hristo Dimitrov, Chair of the Varna Municipal Council: “It is unacceptable for an institution to be turned into a convenient scapegoat for everything that has not been done over the past three years. It is even more unacceptable for this to be done by someone who had both the opportunity and the responsibility to govern the city, but who today prefers to portray himself as a victim of circumstances.”

Dimitrov also stressed that Blagomir Kotsev could not distance himself from decisions taken by his own administration. The Municipal Election Commission, meanwhile, explained that the removal of the mayor’s powers was taking place at a critical time.

Darina Ilieva, Deputy Chair of the Varna Municipal Election Commission: “The fact that Varna will be without a serving mayor during this period poses enormous risks, both to the city’s projects and to the payment of salaries – including those of all subordinate institutions and municipal employees.”

David Kirkorov, municipal councillor from Alternative: “There were many high-risk projects, but those projects have now been completed and accounted for. So there is no risk to Varna’s finances.”

Lawyer Aleksandar Andreev takes the opposing view.

Aleksandar Andreev, lawyer: “Had the mayor’s powers been terminated earlier, and had a ruling been issued upholding the Municipal Election Commission’s decision, it would have been possible to hold partial elections in the municipality of Varna and for the elected mayor to take office. This delay made it impossible to elect a new mayor and, consequently, led to the appointment of someone who could serve the interests of certain groups.”

Former Deputy Mayor of Varna and current MP for Democratic Bulgaria, Pavel Popov, saw a link between Kotsev’s removal and economic interests in the city.

Pavel Popov, Democratic Bulgaria MP: “He does not readily submit to the powerful groups operating in Varna. He refuses to be a rubber stamp or to provide a fast track for their projects.”

The matter is now in the hands of the court.