Half of Bulgarians (50%) would prefer the current government to remain in office, while 26% believe it would be better to hold an early parliamentary election. This is according to a survey by Trend, commissioned by the '24 Chasa' daily, examining public attitudes towards the main institutions and political parties.

One of the survey's findings is that We Continue the Change (WCC) and Vazrazhdane have increased their electoral support following the presidential election. There has also been an increase in positive assessments of the presidency. The proportion of those who want the current government to remain in office is almost twice that of those calling for an early parliamentary election.

In November, 23% of Bulgarians rated the performance of the 52nd National Assembly positively, while 65% gave it a negative rating.

One in three Bulgarians approve of the government, while negative assessments stand at 53%. For both institutions, the proportion of positive assessments remains unchanged compared with the previous month, but negative assessments continue to rise.

Almost half of Bulgarians (48%) rate the performance of the presidency positively, while 43% view it negatively. Following the victory in the presidential election, the head of state recorded an increase of eight percentage points in positive assessments compared with the previous month.

'Progressive Bulgaria' retains first place, with the support of 38.3% of those who intend to vote, followed by GERB-UDF with 14.2%. Neither political formation has recorded any significant change compared with the previous month.

Following the presidential election, an increase in electoral support was recorded for 'We Continue the Change' and 'Vazrazhdane'. 'We Continue the Change' ranks third with 9.7%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points compared with October.'Vazrazhdane' has increased its support by 2.3 percentage points to 8.6%, displacing Democratic Bulgaria (DB) from fourth place. Support for DB remains broadly unchanged from the previous month, at 6.9%. The 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF) has the support of 6.2% of those intending to vote.

The parties below the threshold for entering parliament are the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 3.8%, MECH (Morlaity, Unity, Hounour) with 3.6%, 'Velichie' with 2.9% and 'Siyanie' with 2.2%.

Graphs: “Trend”

Support for holding a new election is, as expected, concentrated among the supporters of opposition parties: almost two-thirds of GERB voters, six in ten voters for 'We Continue the Change' and DB, and four in ten supporters of 'Vazrazhdane' and MRF.

The survey was conducted between 14 and 21 November 2026 through direct, semi-standardised face-to-face interviews using tablets, among 1,001 people aged 18 and over.