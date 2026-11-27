I have requested an urgent telephone call with the French Minister of the Interior following the events in Marseille, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev wrote on Facebook, referring to the clashes between supporters of Marseille and Levski Sofia ahead of their Europa League encounter on November 26.

11 Bulgarians Injured in Clashes Between Levski Sofia and Marseille Fans, One Still in Hospital

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Interior Minister: “I have requested an urgent telephone conversation with French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. The reason is clear: I want to receive assurances that everyone involved in the attack on Bulgarians in Marseille will be identified and that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure they receive the punishment they deserve. I expect a prompt response from the French side.”

The minister added that he had also requested all the information available on the incident through the International Operational Cooperation Directorate and the Bulgarian Interior Ministry's representative in France, the minister added.