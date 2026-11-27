The European Union should maintain a leading position in negotiations for peace in Ukraine. The outcome of the war cannot be decided without the EU's participation. Member states must put forward a consolidated proposal both for the peace negotiations and for Europe's security architecture, President Iliana Iotova said at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states, organised as part of Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU, the President's Press Secretariat said on November 27.

Addressing the ambassadors, the President once again condemned the attack on Bulgarian citizens at the stadium in Marseille and stressed the need for a firm response from the member states. French Ambassador Marie Dumoulin assured President Iotova that all necessary measures would be taken and those responsible would be punished.

Iotova and the ambassadors discussed a wide range of issues, including divisions within the EU over the Multiannual Financial Framework up to 2034, the need for Europe to regain its leading position globally and achieve strategic autonomy in various aspects of security.

The situation in the Black Sea was a focus of the meeting.

The President recalled that, in late September, she had raised the issue of Black Sea security and the escalation of hostilities in the region before the United Nations General Assembly for the first time. At the time, she highlighted the risks and threats posed by increasingly frequent attacks on commercial vessels to national, regional and European security.

She also drew attention to the economic impact on countries in the region of repeated increases in insurance premiums for commercial shipping, as well as the challenges to food security facing countries in Africa and the Middle East. At the recent International Organisation of La Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, leaders from these countries expressed their concerns to the President over disruptions to supplies of grain, fertilisers, fuels and oils.

Iliana Iotova briefed the ambassadors on the measures taken by Bulgaria at national and regional level, as well as within the EU and NATO, following the meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security held on 7 October. The President convened the Council in response to drone attacks on commercial vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

“The issue of Black Sea security was included as an emergency item on the agenda of the EU Summit. We are raising it in allied forums and at bilateral meetings. At Bulgaria and Romania's request, the situation in the Black Sea was also discussed at a meeting of the permanent representatives to the North Atlantic Council. A trilateral meeting of the defence ministers of Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye was held to coordinate action in the Black Sea, with further meetings planned,” Iotova said.

She highlighted the importance of the expanded mandate of the mine countermeasures group formed by Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye in rescuing sailors from damaged vessels. A meeting between the Bulgarian President and her Romanian counterpart, Nicușor Dan, is due to take place in Bucharest and Constanța, where they will discuss the next steps in coordinating action between the two countries. The Black Sea Monitoring and Data Exchange Centre, being established with EU support, will be based in Varna and Constanța.

The President recalled a proposal made by several European leaders at the outset of the attacks on commercial vessels for a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea. The Bulgarian authorities further developed the proposal at the EU Summit. According to the President, such a moratorium could be achieved through active diplomatic discussions at regional level, with the involvement of the European Union. Bulgaria considers the moratorium an essential condition in the negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

Iotova stressed that only diplomacy and negotiations could bring the war in Ukraine to an end, adding that a war of attrition was not a solution. In her words, a just and lasting peace could not be achieved without Ukraine's participation. The President welcomed the decision taken at the meeting in Dublin to establish an EU-level team to take part in negotiations alongside the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

The President also emphasised the importance of Bulgaria becoming a key player in ensuring security not only in south-eastern Europe but across the continent. Iotova stressed that, in the coming years, Bulgaria would be involved in a number of infrastructure, energy and digital projects. She highlighted the importance of the European Union Connectivity Summit planned for next April, which will also bring together countries from the Middle East and Asia.

During the discussion, Iliana Iotova also raised the issue of the justified anger felt by many European citizens over the lack of economic and social stability, which is also undermining the democratic foundations of European societies.