The partial state of emergency in Kozloduy, declared after elevated levels of chromium were detected in the centrally supplied water, has been extended by a further seven days, until 16:00 on 6 December, Vratsa Regional Governor Rosen Mihaylov told journalists. The ban on using water from the central water supply for drinking and food preparation remains in force.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Regional Operational Headquarters in Kozloduy. The latest water samples show that chromium levels at two of the water sources are now within the permitted limits. However, levels in the water distribution network remain above the allowable threshold, Mihaylov explained.

According to Mihaylov, the problem is caused by low water flow and stagnation. Early next week, the water utility operator will flush more than 1,000 cubic metres of water through a hydrant to refresh the network with water from sources with lower chromium levels.

The supply of bottled mineral water to residents continues, with arrangements also in place to provide water to schools, kindergartens and social care facilities. Long-term solutions are being discussed, including connecting a new water source, the regional governor said.

The state of emergency in Kozloduy was declared on 30 October after chromium levels of around 90 micrograms per litre were detected, against a permitted limit of 50 micrograms per litre.

State of Emergency Declared in Kozloduy Due to Elevated Chromium Levels in Water