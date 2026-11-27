Over the next 24 hours, it will be cloudy, windy and rainy. Rain will affect the whole country overnight, with significant amounts expected in many places. Thunderstorms are also likely in the south-eastern regions. A light to moderate north-easterly wind will blow. During the day, the wind will strengthen, bringing in colder air. In northern Bulgaria and the higher plains of the west, rain will quickly turn to snow, with snow cover expected to form. Blizzards and drifting snow are possible. Elsewhere in the country, rain will continue, with significant amounts expected in the southern regions. Temperatures will generally range between 3°C and 8°C, but will fall rapidly.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the monthly average and will begin to rise in the evening.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy with rain. Significant amounts are expected along the southern coast, where thunderstorms are also likely overnight. A moderate north-easterly wind will blow, becoming strong during the day. Temperatures will range between 11°C and 14°C, but will fall after midday. Sea temperatures are between 10°C and 12°C. The sea will become rougher, with waves reaching force 4–5 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy with precipitation, mainly snow. Strong to gale-force north-easterly winds will blow. Blizzards and drifting snow are expected. Maximum temperatures will be around 2°C at an altitude of 1,200 metres and around -1°C at 2,000 metres.

Overnight into Sunday, precipitation will continue, with rain turning to snow across most of southern Bulgaria as well. Heavy snowfall is expected in the Pre-Balkan region and mountainous areas, where a substantial snow cover will form. Snow will continue to fall during the day, with heavier snowfall in the Rila-Rhodope region. Snowfall will gradually ease in the north and will stop in the Danubian Plain after midday. Moderate north-easterly winds will blow, becoming strong in eastern Bulgaria. Blizzards and snowdrifts are expected in the Dobrudzha region and mountain passes. Minimum temperatures will range between -6°C and -1°C. Maximum temperatures will be between -4°C and -2°C in northern Bulgaria and the Sofia region, and between 0°C and 3°C in the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma Valley and on the Black Sea coast.

At the beginning of next week, cloud cover will break up across most of the country. However, low stratus cloud or fog will form in many places across the plains and valleys. Cloud cover will remain extensive in eastern Bulgaria, with light snow showers possible in isolated areas. Winds will weaken and die down in western and central Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will drop significantly, reaching -12°C to -14°C in some valleys. Daytime temperatures will also remain below freezing in northern Bulgaria and the higher plains.