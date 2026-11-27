Clashes and violence against Levski supporters before the match against Olympique Marseille. Fans of the French side attacked the section occupied by the Bulgarian supporters at the Stade Vélodrome, throwing bottles, flares and projectiles, seriously endangering the safety of the Levski fans.

Eleven Bulgarians were injured in the attack. None is in a critical condition, although one remains in hospital.

Violent scenes at the Vélodrome as Marseille fans attack Levski supporters

It was a match after which nobody was talking about the result, but rather about the scenes of violence in the central stand at the Stade Vélodrome. A large number of Marseille ultras belonging to Commando Ultra 84, one of the most aggressive supporter groups in France, stormed the section occupied by the 50 Levski fans who had travelled on the team's charter flight, meeting virtually no resistance. Footage showing masked men beating a woman with belts sparked outrage across European football.

Todor Batkov Jr: “We were literally left to fend for ourselves. At one point, the stewards evacuated the area and disappeared. Then a group of young men appeared, with darker complexions and insignia associated with Olympique Marseille and AEK Athens. They were carrying metal pipes, sticks, knives, machetes and fire extinguishers, which they used to attack people with impunity. What happened at the stadium in Marseille was a terrorist attack.”

It had been known in advance that the match was high-risk. The local authorities had even reduced Levski's ticket allocation from 3,400 to 500. However, this did not prevent the violence. Two of those injured remained in Marseille overnight because of the more serious nature of their injuries.

Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva – Bulgaria's Consul General in Lyon: “According to the official information currently available from the French police, no Bulgarian nationals have been arrested. We have made contact with every Bulgarian citizen who has approached us, and we have also spoken to their relatives. Those who were at the match and around the stadium were escorted by specialist riot police units. Others who were in hospital were provided with a police escort. “What can Bulgaria insist on? Bulgaria must insist on a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances.”



Several Levski supporters' organisations in France have criticised the club's management, arguing that the Blues should have refused to play the match.

Daniel Borimirov – Executive Director of PFC Levski: “UEFA officials failed to take action, and they have blood on their hands. Through their inaction, they did nothing to address the risk. Some people there just sit around twiddling their fingers. They do nothing. It wasn't a football match; it was a war.”



However, Mireille Martin, Bulgaria's Honorary Consul in Marseille, said that the stadium security staff had responded promptly.

Mireille Martin – Bulgaria's Honorary Consul in Marseille: “The stadium security personnel intervened immediately. Towards the end of the match, other individuals who were not part of the organised group of supporters – that is, they were not in the designated protected area – made Nazi gestures and displayed Nazi symbols. Marseille fans then intervened, and that is what led to the fighting.”

Attention is now turning to the decisions of UEFA's disciplinary committee. The sanctions could vary in severity, ranging from a financial penalty to ordering the Stade Vélodrome to be closed to supporters or imposing a suspended ban from European club competitions.