Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has begun talks with the World Bank Group on conducting a comprehensive, independent assessment of Sofia District heating company - Toplofikatsiya Sofia. A series of working meetings took place on 25 November, following last week’s decision by the Sofia Municipal Council to support the mayor’s proposal to launch the process, the municipal administration at 33 Moskovska Street said on November 26.

Work is continuing to define the scope, parameters and specific activities to be included in the future contract. Municipal councillors are also involved in the process to ensure full transparency and the active engagement of the Sofia Municipal Council at every stage of the preparations.

“What I have repeatedly warned about is now happening: without large-scale investment, the condition of the district heating network will deteriorate with each passing year. The fact that the number of breakdowns this year is four times higher than last year speaks for itself. I am in daily contact with the company’s chief executive, insisting that breakdowns be repaired as quickly as possible and exploring ways in which the municipality can help speed up repair work. The assessment we are about to carry out with the World Bank will not solve the heating problems during the current heating season, but it is an essential first step towards putting the company on a sound footing. We must break the cycle of breakdowns and emergency repairs that Toplofikatsiya Sofia has been trapped in for years,” Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

On 19 November, the Sofia Municipal Council authorised the mayor to hold negotiations and sign an agreement with the World Bank Group. The first phase is expected to last up to one year, with a maximum budget of €900,000.

Sofia Municipal Council tasks World Bank with drawing up a rescue plan for Toplofikatsiya Sofia

The assessment will cover the company’s technical and financial condition, the regulatory framework, accumulated liabilities, key risks and priority investment needs. Its findings will provide the basis for developing possible scenarios for the future management and development of Toplofikatsiya Sofia, including options for attracting private investment.

The Sofia Municipal Council’s decision also established a working group comprising representatives of the council, Sofia Municipality and Toplofikatsiya Sofia. The group will coordinate work with the World Bank and take part in discussions on the findings of the assessments. The mayor will report on progress to the Municipal Council every three months.

As at November 2026, Toplofikatsiya Sofia’s liabilities to the public supplier of natural gas 'Bulgargaz' and the Bulgarian Energy Holding alone exceed €1.3 billion.

The company’s long-term financial recovery will require debt restructuring with state involvement, the attraction of substantial investment, infrastructure modernisation and the introduction of a sustainable management model that ensures reliable district heating at an affordable price for Sofia residents.





