The Sofia City Council commissioned the World Bank to draw up a plan for saving "Toplofikatsiya Sofia", the capital's district heating company. The report submitted by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev was approved at the third attempt, after its consideration had been postponed twice.

The decision authorises the mayor to sign a contract with the World Bank Group for the first phase of the assessment, worth €900,000. The independent analysis will examine the technical condition of the district heating network, the company's financial performance, its accumulated debts, and the existing legislative and regulatory framework.

A key objective is to devise a plan to restructure the company's debt of more than €1.3 billion owed to the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) and Bulgargaz, while securing the investment needed for modernisation. Terziev rejected claims that the approved report marks the beginning of a concession process for Toplofikatsiya Sofia. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) remains firmly opposed to granting a concession or privatising the company, arguing that either move would only exacerbate its problems.