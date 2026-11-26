Bulgaria will take up the position of Vice-Chair of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization for 2027. The country was elected during the organisation’s 127th session in Abu Dhabi. Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov described the achievement as significant and historic.

The new position will give Bulgaria an opportunity to play a more active role in shaping international tourism policies and in decision-making processes that determine the development of the industry. According to Dimitrov, this recognition is the result of the country’s consistent efforts to build international partnerships and strengthen its standing in the tourism sector.

Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism: “The highest supranational body we have is the United Nations World Tourism Organization. From now on, we will paticipate in shaping the balance, we will take part in formulating policies and coordinating processes. In other words, Bulgaria is well recognised. The efforts we have made to establish good international contacts, as well as the policies we pursue to foster closer ties, are bearing fruit.”

At the same time, Bulgaria is preparing to host the World Conference on Culture and Tourism, organised jointly with UN Tourism. The event is expected to take place in early June in Sofia and Kazanlak, with the dates still to be finalised.

The choice of Kazanlak is no coincidence. The event will coincide with the Rose Festival, providing an opportunity to showcase the traditions of the Rose Valley and the rich heritage of the Valley of the Thracian Kings to international guests. One of the highlights will be the Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak, which forms part of UNESCO’s World Heritage.

The international forum is expected to help raise Bulgaria’s profile as a tourist destination and attract further attention to the country’s cultural, historical and natural attractions.