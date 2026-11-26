The four-year phase of the National Programme for the Development and Promotion of Bulgarian Studies Abroad has come to an end. The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences reported that 29 research fellowships had been funded during this period, while 27 foreign scholars specialising in Bulgarian studies had visited Bulgaria.

More than 150 articles have presented the latest achievements in Bulgarian studies around the world. According to academics, it is now particularly important for Bulgarian studies to become an instrument of cultural diplomacy worldwide.

The conference was held under the patronage of President Iliyana Iotova. She said that 400 Bulgarian Sunday schools abroad now have standards in place for teaching Bulgarian as a foreign language.

She also noted that, regrettably, there are only around 20 lecturers teaching Bulgarian language and literature at universities abroad.

Photos: BTA