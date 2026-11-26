Patriarch Daniil and Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova opened a charity exhibition entitled “Children Paint for Children” at the National Assembly on November 26.

The proceeds will be used to purchase modern medical equipment, provide medicines and renovate the paediatric wards of hospitals in Vidin, Vratsa and Lovech.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of Parliament: “It is both a pleasure and a responsibility for me to open this exhibition. Its aim is to support the paediatric wards of hospitals in Vidin, Vratsa and Lovech. These drawings are the work of children who have depicted their church or their guardian. Today, we can only learn from the messages expressed through their work: to seek the truth in people, God and the Church, and to become better individuals.”

Patriarch Daniel: “Children cannot hide what is inside them. They express it in a natural and spontaneous way. They have shown their attitude towards what they learn at Sunday schools. Such children are needed, and the state should take steps to ensure that they, too, have the opportunity to learn about the traditional faith.”

Photos: BTA