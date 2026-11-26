Intense and significant rainfall is expected over the weekend. Following a spell of relatively mild weather, a sharp drop in temperatures is on the way, with rain turning to snow – in northern Bulgaria as early as Saturday, and across almost the entire country on Sunday.

Today, November 26, will be warmer than yesterday, with maximum temperatures ranging from 6°C to 13°C, and around 4°C in the north-western regions. Winds will be moderate – south-easterly in eastern Bulgaria and north-easterly in the Danubian Plain. It will be cloudy, with rain in many parts of western Bulgaria and in the far north of the country. There will also remain a risk of icy conditions in the north-western regions.

It will rain in western Bulgaria during the night, spreading to central Bulgaria in the morning. Minimum temperatures will range from 0°C to 9°C, around 2°C in Sofia and between 3°C and 9°C along the Black Sea coast. Light to moderate southerly winds will blow in southern and eastern Bulgaria.

Rain is also expected tomorrow. It will become heavier, with significant accumulations, during the afternoon and overnight into Saturday in southern Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures will range from 5–6°C in north-western Bulgaria to 15–16°C in south-eastern Bulgaria, and will be around 8°C in Sofia. Light to moderate southerly winds will persist, turning northerly during the afternoon, first in the north-eastern regions, and beginning to strengthen.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy, with snowfall and rain below approximately 1,900 metres. Moderate to strong south-westerly winds are expected.

On Saturday, precipitation will intensify. In many parts of the country, it will be temporarily intense and heavy. A strong northeasterly wind will bring cold air, and the rain in northern Bulgaria and the high plains will turn to snow. A snow cover will form.

On Sunday, the cold snap will continue, and rain across nearly the entire country will turn to snow. Precipitation will ease and will stop almost everywhere by evening. It will remain windy, with temperatures near freezing.

During the first few days of next week, sunny weather will prevail, with fog in some areas. Minimum temperatures will drop significantly and, in some valleys, will be around or below minus 10°.