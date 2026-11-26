A 22-year-old man has died following a road accident in Razgrad. One of his passengers, aged 18, is in a life-threatening condition. The second passenger, also 18, who was sitting in the back seat, was injured but is not in a life-threatening condition.

The emergency call reporting the serious accident was made shortly before midnight. The incident took place on Zheravna Street in the town of Razgrad, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (MoI) in the town.

Initial information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road to the right and successively collided with a roadside tree, a gas supplier’s control panel and a concrete electricity pole.

The 22-year-old driver, who held a Belgian driving licence, died in the crash. The 18-year-old passenger in the front seat, from Razgrad, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Razgrad General Hospital with fractures to his pelvis, a vertebra and his left leg, as well as a lung injury. His condition is life-threatening.

The 18-year-old passenger in the back seat, from the town of Isperih, sustained a laceration to his left knee and a concussion. His injuries are not life-threatening.

An autopsy of the deceased driver is to be carried out. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.

Photos: Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior

The Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior also reported that the driver had been repeatedly penalised by police officers for dangerous driving in urban areas.

Residents of Razgrad have posted comments on social media concerning his previous vehicle – a BMW with Ruse registration plates. Since September, seven penalty notices have been issued to him, including for exceeding the maximum permitted speed limit.