Following Monday’s police raid, the BNT team in Ruse once again set out to investigate the fake medical disability certificates issued by the Territorial Expert Medical Commission (TELK). This time, the investigation took them to the village of Vazovo, where one of the alleged intermediaries in the scheme was detained. Despite facing attempts at intimidation and outright refusal to cooperate from local residents, the team managed to uncover who had been acting as an intermediary in the trade in fabricated medical diagnoses, signed by doctors in Sofia.

[TELK is the established Bulgarian acronym for the Territorial Expert Medical Commission, which assesses medical conditions and determines the degree of permanently reduced working capacity or disability.]

The BNT team was met with slammed doors and attempts at aggression in Vazovo, where a woman was taken into custody during a police operation on suspicion of being part of a group that had turned fraudulent medical diagnoses into a business. Outside her home, we encountered people from different parts of the country who struggled to explain why they were looking for her. Another striking feature of the village was the apparent prevalence of disability, although questions about it seemed to be taboo. Young, visibly healthy people were using electric mobility scooters, most of which displayed disability stickers.

In Vazovo, questions about the fake TELK decisions provoke hostility.

- “Get lost, man…”

BNT: Where am I supposed to go? I’m just doing my job.

- Just get out of here, we’re not going to talk.

We are also ordered out of the mayor's office, without anyone even finding out why we have come.

“Who gave you permission? I'm on leave and I'm leaving. You're not going to question me. Now, go.”

However, Nihat Mustafa, a resident of Vazovo, decides not to remain silent. He points us towards the house of the detained woman, against whom evidence has reportedly been gathered indicating that she acted as an intermediary in an illegal scheme involving disability pensions.

Nihat Mustafa: “Gyulshen – what work could she do? She gets a pension. She's never worked anywhere. She stays at home. Everyone gets a pension.”

BNT: A disability pension? “Yes, through TELK.” BNT: But they're not actually ill? “Well, they'll find out.”

Nihat's account leads us to the detained woman's home. She lives on Zdravets Street, where, ironically, health has allegedly been traded on the black market. The house is locked, but people from Dobrich arrive outside. When asked why they are looking for the owner, their explanations are decidedly confusing.

BNT: Why are you looking for her? “I don't know. I just bring people here so they can meet her.” “I don't know her.” “She's not answering the phone.” BNT: What did she do? “I can't tell you.” BNT: You're calling her, but you don't know her... “I know her cousin.”

As soon as they realise that the woman has been detained, they disappear without a trace. Meanwhile, electric mobility scooters appear to be more numerous in the village than horse-drawn carts and bicycles.

“At the moment, this is what's considered a mobility scooter.” BNT: And who drives it? “I can drive it, and my wife can drive it too.” BNT: Are you disabled? “Not at the moment.” BNT: Are there many disabled people in the village? “Disabled? No, they're normal.” Nihat Mustafa: “They don't have driving licences, but they drive cars. They receive TELK pensions and don't pay road tax. They're just a burden on the state.”

Our next stop is the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Razgrad. It was here that staff in the medical records department spotted a suspicious pattern that led investigators to medical professionals in Sofia.

Dr Anatoli Stoynov, Acting Director of the Regional Health Inspectorate in Razgrad: “In this case, several people have a GP in the village itself, yet we receive documents from a GP in Sofia. The medical discharge summaries are identical. The directors of the departments and I decided that the case should be referred to the prosecutor's office.”

If it is proven that the so-called fraudulent TELK operation functioned as an organised criminal group, the four doctors detained in Sofia could face prison sentences of between three and ten years.

What do the figures show?

The number of disability pensions awarded on the grounds of general illness has increased by more than 11% over the past five and a half years, according to data from the National Social Security Institute. In July this year, disability pensions accounted for more than 23% of all pensions.

More than 40% of disability pensions are received by people assessed as having a reduced capacity to work of between 50% and 70%. The figures cover the first half of 2026.

The average disability pension stood at around €380 in the middle of this year. In 2020, the average amount was approximately 276 Bulgarian leva.