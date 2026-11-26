Sofia has been named Europe’s third-best Christmas destination in an international ranking, Sofia Municipality has announced. The new Christmas capital of Europe is Craiova, followed by Riga. More than 220,000 travellers from around the world voted for the Bulgarian capital, and the ranking recommends that foreign visitors try mulled rakia.

There is no mulled rakia on offer, but visitors to the German Christmas Market are celebrating Sofia’s prestigious third-place ranking with traditional mulled wine. Michaela has already visited the Christmas village in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), and has now come to this one too.

Michaela: “I would say this one is quite nice. My hot dog cost €6.50 and the water €1.50.”

She is also aware of the mekitsi (traditional Bulgarian fried dough pastries) costing €10. At this market, stallholders and traders insist that prices are reasonable and that they are the ones offering an authentic Christmas atmosphere.

Lazar, working at one of the Christmas stalls: “The Christmas spirit in Sofia is fantastic. It will only get stronger as December approaches, but even now the atmosphere is wonderful.”

One of the stalls is also dedicated to a cause, as Silvia, a national showdown competitor, explains. Showdown is a sport designed for visually impaired people.

Silvia, national showdown competitor: “We compare it to air hockey or table tennis. All the money we raise will go towards sport.”

The international ranking also features the ice rink, the largest in the Balkans. It is currently being prepared and, as is customary, is due to open on 1 December.

Sofia Municipality says there will also be twice as many Christmas decorations this year.

From Sofia, we turn our attention to the overall winner among Christmas destinations – Craiova. Many residents of Ruse have visited the city because it is closer to them.

Yordan Hristov, resident of Ruse: “It has been done properly – with enthusiasm and real dedication. There is plenty of everything that puts you in the festive mood, from food to drinks. There are lots of sweets, and it has that Austrian-style charm.” “It is very beautiful. There is always a fairytale theme, a magical world, as if you are stepping into a storybook. I went when the theme was Beauty and the Beast.”

Residents of Ruse also have some advice.

Nikolay Todorov, resident of Ruse: “Whether it is a €10 mekitsa, €10 künefe or a €5 kebapche, they simply need to lower the rents at the Christmas markets and think about ordinary people.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of the largest Christmas market, the one in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), have officially announced that rents at their market range from €100 to €200 per day.

This year, the capital is welcoming the festive season with more Christmas markets, twice as many decorations, concerts, performances, ice rinks and events for the whole family. For the first time, Sofia Municipality has also launched a dedicated website for Christmas in Sofia – koleda.sofia.bg – bringing the city's festive programme together in one place. Featuring an interactive map and an events calendar, the platform enables residents and visitors to the capital to plan their festive experiences with ease.

Photos: BGNES

The international recognition comes alongside growing interest in Sofia as a tourist destination. Between January and September 2026 alone, the capital welcomed more than 1,051,000 tourists.

The latest accolade is a success for Sofia and for everyone contributing to the development of tourism, culture and the city's international profile. It also creates new opportunities to promote Sofia to millions of potential visitors from around the world.