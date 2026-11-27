Disturbing scenes marked the start of the November 26 football match between Olympique Marseille and Levski in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League league phase.

Supporters of the French powerhouse attacked the section where Bulgarian fans were seated at the Stade Vélodrome, throwing bottles, flares, and projectiles.

The actions of the home supporters seriously endangered the safety of the Levski fans. The incidents took place despite the exceptionally tight security measures in place around the stadium. Dozens of police vehicles, specialist riot police units and police dog handlers had been deployed in the area several hours before kick-off.

It should be recalled that, citing security concerns, the French authorities had restricted the number of Levski supporters allowed to attend the match to 500. The clashes in the stands at the Vélodrome during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski also attracted widespread coverage in the French media.

Footage showing violence, the throwing of pyrotechnic devices and the incursion of Marseille ultras into the section occupied by Bulgarian supporters featured in leading national and sports publications. “Images we do not want to see”, wrote the respected French daily Le Figaro, describing the events at the Vélodrome.

The result of the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski was overshadowed by the violent scenes at the Stade Vélodrome. Minutes before kick-off, a large number of home supporters belonging to Commando Ultra 84, one of the oldest and most notorious ultras groups, stormed the central stand, where around 30 supporters of the Bulgarian team were seated. What followed was an extraordinary brawl, during which the French fans used explosive devices, flares, knives and batons against the small group of Levski supporters. The violence continued for several minutes without any intervention from stewards or police.

Injured Levski fans were taken to hospital, while others received medical assistance at the stadium. Let us hear more from the eyewitness account of one of the Levski supporters – Todor Batkov Jr, son of the club’s former owner.

Todor Batkov Jr: “To sum it up quickly: shortly before the match, Marseille ultras stormed the Category 1 section. Some of us managed to get into the VIP area, while others were beaten with batons and sticks. Nobody can say how they got in. They forced us out. Tear gas. Police. They herded all of us together into the fenced-off section. Olympique Marseille should not be allowed to play in European competitions. That is the situation.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, despite the violence, the match kicked off without delay. Levski went on to lose to Marseille.