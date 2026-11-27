Were there security lapses at the stadium, and could the violent clashes have been prevented? Witnesses who were at the stadium last night said there had been no response from the police for at least 15 minutes. They also claimed that Olympique de Marseille fans were carrying prohibited items, including knives and metal bars.

11 Bulgarians Injured in Clashes Between Levski Sofia and Marseille Fans, One Still in Hospital

Among those injured was Bogi Zhekova, a young mother of two who was brutally beaten by ultras at the Vélodrome.

Bogi Zhekova, injured Bulgarian: “It was practically an attempted murder. If he hadn’t saved me, I would probably have died. They had knives and metal bars. That was the worst part. I have bruises all over my body, bumps on my head, and a scratch on my eyebrow and shoulder. I’m at the end of my strength. I don’t know if you believe me, but they won’t give me any painkillers.”

Footage of her has gone viral across Europe—it shows a young man protecting her and taking the brutal beating until he collapses, leaving the girl defenseless.

Bogi Zhekova, the injured Bulgarian woman: “He has a skull fracture and a brain hemorrhage. I want to ask all of you in Bulgaria—anyone who can help us—to help us return to Bulgaria to our families and children.”

The violence at the stadium began two minutes before kick-off.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, eyewitness: “People in black, wearing masks, started running towards the exits from the ultras’ sections. We realised something was happening, and that it wasn’t going to end well.”

A minute later, the emotions of the football match gave way to an instinct for survival. A violent brawl broke out in the central stand. Large numbers of people from the Bulgarian delegation ran towards the section where Svetoslav Dimitrov was sitting.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, eyewitness: “There were injured people who had made it into our section, members of the delegation whose heads had been battered. Some had head injuries and were covered in blood, but they received no assistance whatsoever. They were left sitting in the stand with their wounds untreated.”

He said there had been no police response for at least 15 minutes.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, eyewitness: “It was literally like being at war. It was all or nothing. They came, beat up our people, then went back to their section as if nothing had happened.”

BNT cameraman Damian Dongov, who was in the media stand, also witnessed the scenes.

Damian Dongov, BNT cameraman: “It is simply distressing to stand there and watch people suffering, knowing you can do nothing to help.”

BNT: Was there a lack of action?

Damian Dongov, BNT cameraman: “I would describe it as security measures in name only. Before the match, the place was full of police – there were more than 20 patrol cars. But during the game, they did not arrive until the 18th minute.”

The security checks before the match also raised questions.