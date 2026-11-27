French Ambassador to Bulgaria Marie Dumoulin has strongly condemned the violence at yesterday's Europa League match, during which Levski fans were attacked by supporters of Olympique Marseille.

11 Bulgarians injured in Marseille attack, one still in hospital

“First of all, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence directed against Levski Sofia fans during the Europa League match,” said Her Excellency Marie Dumoulin, Ambassador of the French Republic to Bulgaria, at a briefing in Sofia.

She said she wished to express her full solidarity with and sympathy for those affected and injured.

“We hope and wish them a speedy recovery so that they can return to their loved ones as soon as possible,” she added. “The French authorities strongly condemned the attack on Bulgarian fans yesterday. President Macron spoke to Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the EU meeting and assured him that the acts of violence against Bulgarian supporters would not go unpunished. In addition, the French Minister of the Interior issued a statement strongly condemning the violence against Bulgarian supporters and calling for the circumstances to be clarified as quickly as possible.”

She said that the Marseille prosecutor's office had opened two investigations today to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Violence and hatred have no place in our stadiums. France and Bulgaria are friendly nations. Together, we will find a way to deal with and overcome these events.”

Dumoulin said she did not yet know whether the identities of the attackers had been established. However, all available evidence, including video footage, would be used to identify them.

“Preliminary discussions about security took place before the match, which had been classified as potentially high-risk. However, there was no specific reason to believe that such behaviour would occur.”

Regarding security inside the stadium, she explained that this was the responsibility of the football clubs themselves. This did not mean, however, that police officers had not been present in the surrounding area.

She also commented on the second investigation, which concerns Bulgarian fans and alleged Nazi salutes.

“As these investigations are currently ongoing, I cannot comment on them. Indeed, reports have appeared in the media alleging incitement to racist behaviour. Once again, at this stage, the judicial process must be allowed to take its course so that those responsible for these events can be identified.”

She reiterated her strong condemnation of the violence: