Problems with Sofia's district heating company, Toplofikatsiya Sofia, continue to cause serious disruption. Another protest by customers affected by the company's failures took place today, November 27, this time at Orlov Most (Eagles' Bridge).

For nearly two weeks, a leak has been reported from the heating utility's pipes near Sofia's 107th School. According to the headteacher, water is flooding the school building. The school management has filed complaints.

Danko Kalapish, Headteacher of 107th Khan Krum School, Sofia: "Emergency repair teams came several times during the week. They inspected the problem, tried various things, switched the heating on and off, but this is the result – we are still swimming in water at the school."

For the past 10 days, water has been seeping through the wall at the entrance to the sports hall of the 107th School. The leak, caused by problems with the ditrict heating company's pipes, is flooding the entrance to the hall.

Danko Kalapish, Headteacher of 107th Khan Krum School, Sofia: "We have restricted children's access. They have to go through the school playground and enter the sports hall via the sports field. Snow is forecast from Monday, which will make it extremely difficult for the children to get around."

There is also a problem with the school's heating substation. The same fault occurred at the same location outside the school nine months ago and was repaired, but it has now happened again.

Eng Lubomir Parvanov, Deputy Headteacher of 107th Khan Krum School, Sofia: "The leak is at the crossroads. The water is seeping underground and has found its way here. The entire room was flooded – you can still see the marks. There is a safety risk because there is electricity here. Electricity and water in the same place are not a good combination."

Toplofikatsiya Sofia told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that the cause of the leak had not yet been established. Investigations are under way to determine whether it is linked to a fault in the district heating network or to other underground infrastructure. The heat supply to five substations has been temporarily suspended, while emergency repair teams are taking additional measures to contain the leak and establish its cause.

The authorities have once again commented on the problems with Toplofikatsiya. The chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) and Bulgaria's Ombudsman have called for compensation for people left without hot water and heating.

Maya Manolova, Chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection: "Toplofikatsiya Sofia must pay compensation to every Sofia resident for every day they are left without heating. If it does not do so through the November bills, we will bring two class-action lawsuits: one to claim the compensation owed and the other over the violation of consumers' collective interests." Velislava Delcheva, Bulgaria's Ombudsman: "We continue to insist on such compensation. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) could once again order Toplofikatsiya to pay it, but we would then witness yet another appeal. It is clear to everyone that, given the company's existing liabilities, it would hardly be able to set aside the necessary funds."

Once again, because of problems with Toplofikatsiya, residents of more than 20 Sofia neighbourhoods took to the streets in protest.

In a show of anger over being left without hot water and heating for more than two months, protesters blocked one section of Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard.

Kalina Tasheva: "We have been without hot water and heating for about a month. They switched it on for around five days, seemingly just to make a public show of it. Then both the hot water and heating disappeared again. In some areas, there is no electricity either." Katya Taneva: "Hot water is a basic necessity, and it was suddenly taken away from us."

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said he had heard residents' complaints and was aware of their problems.

Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia: "There are 500 breakdowns, and new ones keep appearing. We are becoming increasingly capable of dealing with these more than 500 breakdowns, but we cannot say when the entire system will be able to maintain the pressure needed to pump sufficient water to the higher-lying parts of Studentski Grad and Mladost."

The management of the affected universities in Sofia has warned that, unless immediate and effective action is taken, it will pursue legal action and seek compensation for proven damages and additional costs resulting from the prolonged lack of heating and hot water in student accommodation.

The protest, which began at 17:00 and was organised on social media, was attended by residents of more than 20 neighbourhoods, including Druzhba, Mladost, Izgrev, Studentski Grad, Reduta, Lozenets and Vitosha.