A total of 11 people have been arrested in a joint operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Internal Security Directorate, following an investigation into an organised criminal group involved in searching for, possessing and selling cultural artefacts, the Interior Ministry said on November 27.

Eight people have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group involved in illegal archaeological excavations in Plovdiv and elsewhere in the country, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. A police officer from Sofia is among those involved. According to the investigation, the group operated from the spring of 2025 until 26 November this year, with the aim of locating, excavating and selling archaeological finds.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with leading the group. The other seven defendants are aged between 39 and 55.

A specialised police operation was carried out on 25 November in Plovdiv Region, including the town of Karlovo, as well as in Sofia. The operation involved officers from GDBOP and the Ministry of Interior's Internal Security Directorate, under the supervision of the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the group members had different roles. Some surveyed sites and gathered information about locations containing archaeological finds, others carried out the excavations, while a third group sought contacts with collectors in order to sell the objects discovered. The illegal excavations took place at various locations across the district of Plovdiv.

During searches of various properties, officers discovered and seized 296 objects bearing the characteristics of cultural artefacts, 299 coins, nearly €70,000 in cash, 30 gold ornaments, 15 metal detectors and other equipment.

Expert assessments will determine whether the seized objects constitute cultural and historical artefacts and establish their value. Witnesses have been interviewed as part of the investigation, and procedural actions are ongoing.

The eight defendants have been detained for up to 72 hours. Today, the Prosecutor’s Office submitted a request to the court for the imposition of the most severe remand measure – pre-trial detention.