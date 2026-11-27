Sofia's low-emission zone for cars will come into effect on 1 December 2026. In the so-called ‘Small Ring’, the movement of motor vehicles in emission groups I and II will be restricted. The ban on entering the ‘Large Ring’ will apply only to motor vehicles in emission group I.

The restrictions on entering the city centre are intended to improve air quality and will apply during the winter months, from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.

Check your vehicle's emission group HERE.

The restricted area known as the ‘Small Ring’ is bounded by Vasil Levski Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, General Skobelev Boulevard, Slivnitsa Boulevard and Opalchenska Street.

The restricted area known as the ‘Large Ring’ is bounded by Slivnitsa Boulevard, Danail Nikolaev Boulevard, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, Mihai Eminescu Boulevard, P. Yavorov Boulevard, Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Boulevard, Atanас Dukov Street, Lyuba Velichkova Street, Srebarna Street, H. Ibsen Boulevard, P. Yu. Todorov Boulevard, I. E. Geshov Boulevard and K. Velichkov Boulevard.

The boulevards forming the boundaries of the zones are not part of the restricted areas, and all vehicles are allowed to use them without restriction. Road signs will help drivers navigate the restrictions.

The ban on entering the ‘Small Ring’ currently applies to vehicles in emission groups I and II, while in the ‘Large Ring’ it applies only to vehicles in emission group I. The restrictions will not apply to vehicles whose owners have a permanent address within the zone and hold a residential parking permit, or to vehicles belonging to people with disabilities who hold a preferential parking card issued by Sofia Municipality or another municipality in Bulgaria.

Sofia Municipality uses cameras and specialised software to monitor compliance with the restrictions.