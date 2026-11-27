The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a diplomatic note to France, calling for a full investigation into the attacks against Bulgarian nationals in Marseille and for those responsible to be brought to justice. The Ministry has strongly condemned the assaults and called on the French authorities to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

“Violence and attacks on personal safety are unacceptable. We call on the competent French authorities to establish fully the circumstances surrounding the incidents and to hold those responsible to account,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published on Facebook on November 27.

Clashes and violence at the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski

The Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Lyon and Bulgaria’s Honorary Consul in Marseille are monitoring developments on the ground and stand ready to provide Bulgarian nationals with any necessary assistance, the Ministry added.