In response to reports received and questions raised about consular assistance following the incidents in Marseille, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided an update.

The Foreign Ministry said that, according to preliminary information from French hospital and police authorities, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the incidents ahead of the football match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia. Six were taken to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene. The latest information indicates that none of the Bulgarian nationals sustained serious injuries. The condition of those who sought medical assistance continues to be monitored.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Lyon has been monitoring the case from the outset and remains in contact with the relevant French authorities. Calls and reports were received overnight on the consular emergency telephone line from injured Bulgarian citizens and their relatives. Those who contacted the consulate were provided with assistance tailored to their individual circumstances and the information available.