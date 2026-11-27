UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Olympique de Marseille after Bulgarian fans were brutally attacked by French ultras ahead of the match against Levski Sofia. Eleven people were injured after supporters of the French side stormed the section occupied by Bulgarian fans at the Vélodrome stadium, throwing bottles, flares and firecrackers and seriously endangering the safety of the Levski supporters.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office is investigating the French attackers for hooliganism, but is also looking into allegations of Nazi gestures by Bulgarian fans.

Injured Fans and Eye Witnesses of the Incident in Marseille Speak to BNT: From "Attempted Murder" to "War"

BNT sports journalist Radostin Lyubomirov was at the stadium last night. According to him, there had been no provocation by Levski supporters. However, he believes there were serious shortcomings in the security arrangements for the event. He described large open areas that Olympique de Marseille fans were able to take over.

“They managed to make their way from the south stand, behind one of the goals at the Vélodrome, to the central stand, where around 50 supporters of the Bulgarian champions were seated, rather than to the section where the majority – around 500 Bulgarian fans – were seated.”

“It turned into a brutal brawl, with French supporters literally using all kinds of objects as weapons. A considerable number of Bulgarians were injured. The stands at the Vélodrome witnessed a great deal of bloodshed before and during the match,” Lyubomirov said.

He also explained that the Bulgarian supporters had made no attempt to provoke the French fans.

What is more, they believe that the security arrangements were the best possible. There were shortcomings on the part of both the police and the stewards.

According to him, responsibility for what happened must be borne by both those responsible for the violence and the organisers of the match. UEFA is also expected to respond, having already opened disciplinary proceedings. He believes that the clashes at the stadium were not accidental. They involved members of one of Olympique de Marseille’s most extreme and aggressive fan groups, which has a history of football hooliganism.

According to him, tensions had already escalated before kick-off, after Levski fans began chanting from the central stand.

“I am certain that the fans seated in the central stand did absolutely nothing to provoke the Olympique de Marseille supporters into attacking them. If there were any provocations, they were more likely to have come from the 500 fans who were confined to the section specifically designated for the visiting supporters,” Lyubomirov said.

He also questioned the organisers’ responsibility, given that the match had been classified as high-risk several days before it took place.

“Personally, I believe the match should have been stopped. Alternatively, kick-off should at least have been delayed,” the journalist said.

He added that the players had also witnessed the brutal scenes in the stands immediately before the match began.

Lyubomirov expects UEFA to impose severe sanctions on the French club. Among the possible penalties, he cited a substantial fine and a suspension from European club tournaments in the event of a further breach. According to him, awarding Levski a victory by forfeit is not provided for in UEFA's regulations.

It also remains unclear what role supporters of Greek club AEK played, as there have also been reports of their involvement in the clashes.

“The most important thing now, in my view, is to identify those involved in these acts of vandalism. The Vélodrome is certainly equipped with extremely sophisticated CCTV surveillance systems, making it possible to identify anyone who was not wearing a mask and took part in the assault,” Lyubomirov stressed.

Meanwhile, questions also remain over whether the Bulgarian supporters received the necessary police assistance following the incidents. According to eyewitness accounts, no police units were available to escort them back to their hotels or provide them with assistance.