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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

State of Emergency Declared in Kozloduy Due to Elevated Chromium Levels in Water

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Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
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заради повишения хром водата обявиха бедствено положение козлодуй
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A state of emergency has been declared in the town of Kozloduy [Northwestern part of Bulgaria, Vratsa district] after tests found twice the permitted level of chromium in the drinking water. Health authorities have banned its use for drinking and cooking.

Because the water in Kozloduy is unfit for consumption, the mayor of the municipality has declared a state of emergency. Many residents buy their drinking water from shops, but they will now have to buy twice or three times as much, as tap water is also unsuitable for cooking.

Emil Popov, Kozloduy resident: “We use about two large water containers a week for drinking – that’s 8–10 containers a month, just for drinking. And now, since we also have to use bottled water for household needs and cooking, the amount is increasing. We even provide water from a container for the kittens in the yard. At the moment, this is the most sought-after product in Kozloduy.”

However, residents are concerned that they were not informed in time about the poor quality of the water.

Emil Popov, Kozloduy resident: “There were also rumours that complaints had been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office. Is it true that there was a delay in providing the information?”

Today, the regional emergency response headquarters also took additional measures.

Rosen Mihaylov, Regional Governor of Vratsa: “We have now decided to provide 13 water tanks, each with a capacity of one and a half cubic metres. They will be placed at designated locations in Kozloduy and supplied with drinking water.”

Marinela Nikolova, Mayor of Kozloduy Municipality: “We have spoken with Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant and the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste, from which we will receive two more tankers. We already have one tanker available, making three in total, which will supply these 13 distribution points so that people who cannot afford to buy bottled mineral water for drinking have access to it.”

Photos: BTA

The water tanks have been placed at various locations around the town, near commercial premises. From 1 October, residents of Kozloduy will also pay a 15% lower price for water.

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