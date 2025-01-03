НОВИНИ
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo

17:46, 03.01.2025
A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident near Vresovo, Southeastern Bulgaria.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight yesterday on the road between the villages of Vresovo and Kamchiya. The woman was driving the car, which crashed into a roadside tree. The cause of the accident was driving at an inappropriate speed in dense fog and on a wet road surface while exiting a left turn.

As a result of the collision, the young woman from the village of Lyulyakovo is in a coma and is admitted with a fractured pelvis to the intensive care unit of the General Hospital in Burgas, and her life is in danger.

