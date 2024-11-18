НОВИНИ
28-year-old man died after a serious accident near Stamboliyski

year old man died after serious accident near stamboliyski
от БНТ
от БНТ
13:29, 18.11.2024
A 28-year-old man died after a serious accident on the road section between Stamboliyski and Yoakim Gruevo (Central southern Bulgaria) this morning, November 18. A report of the accident was received by the police around 7.10 am.

According to preliminary information, a car entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another car. The 28-year-old driver of the second car died on the way to the hospital. Emergency medical aid was given to the other driver, a 38-year-old, who had serious injuries.

An inspection was carried out at the scene and traffic in the section of the road was temporarily stopped. The necessary actions have been taken to clarify the causes and circumstances leading to the traffic accident.

