A foreigner, declared internationally wanted, was detained in the centre of Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
The person, wanted for drug trafficking, is described by German police as extremely aggressive and dangerous.

пиян шофьор блъсна уличен стълб преследване полицията
Снимка: илюстративна

A 30-year-old foreign national, declared internationally wanted, is detained in the centre of Sofia on March 21.

The operation was carried out as a result of good international cooperation with the authorities in Germany.

The individual, wanted for drug trafficking, is described by German police as extremely aggressive and dangerous.

He was found driving a car with foreign registration in the centre of the capital.

Immediately, officers from the Search Department of the National Police sought assistance from their colleagues at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs..

Around 17:20 the vehicle was stopped, two foreign citizens - the wanted man and his companion were detained for identification.

