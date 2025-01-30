A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains

A man died on a ski slope in the Bansko resort in Pirin today, January 30, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) co firmed to BNT.

He appears to be around 50-60 years old. It is still unclear what his nationality is.

The Mountain Rescue Service said that while skiing, the man suddenly collapsed and crashed into nearby trees. The incident occurred on slope 6, just 150 metres from one of the bars above Kolarski slope.

The police have been notified and are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

Currently, the police are unable to provide further details on the case, according to the press office of the Ministry of the Interior.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News