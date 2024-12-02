A tree fell metres away from a van, situation on Petrohan mountain pass remains difficult

The road situation at the Petrohan mountain pass remains difficult. Traffic has been closed since yesterday evening (December 1) at 22.00. The situation became more complicated on Saturday due to the snowfall. Trees were covered with ice and this has led to branches falling on the roadway, making it absolutely impassable.

Motorists were urged not to take this route, and if they did, social media posts advised, "not as ajoke", to take chainsaws with them to help clear the roadway.

Road maintenance teams continue to clear the road.

There were some incidents as well. A tree has fallen right in front of a van. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The bypass route to and from Sofia is via Vratsa and Svoge.

The pass is expected to be open in the afternoon.

