НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox

земеделският министър проведе среща животновъди заради чумата шарката животните
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:13, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

At the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on December 4, a meeting took place between caretaker Minister Dr. Georgi Tahov and representatives of livestock organizations, where the current epizootic situation in the country was discussed.

"The sheep and goat plague, although with a low mortality rate of about 2%, poses a serious risk to the livestock sector, especially when we need to ensure food safety and preserve foreign markets," said Boyko Sinapov - Chairman of United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders.

In his words, "adequate compensation will help farmers to rebuild their farms and get through this difficult period.

"We stand behind such a solution to the case," said Darina Shishkova, manager of the "Breeding Organisation for Autochthonous Sheep Breeds in Bulgaria".

She expressed concern about the potential upcoming ban from the European Commission (EC).

"We have no doubt that there is plague in the herd, especially since antibodies were found in samples provided by the farmers themselves in Greece," commented Dimitar Zorov, Chairman of the Board of the National Union of Cattle Breeders in Bulgaria.

He added that the low mortality rate of this strain does not eliminate the need for containment measures, as even animals with antibodies can spread the disease.

"It is clear to everyone, after two positive tests from the National Reference Laboratory and the parallel test in Greece, that the plague reached these sheep one way or another," Zorov said.

“If we send new samples to the European Reference Laboratory in Montpellier and if we receive positive results from there, we risk a ban on the export of Bulgarian sheep dairy products, not only from the Pazardzhik region but from the entire country. And what happens then? The entire sheep farming sector will go bankrupt because there will be no buyers for sheep milk and products,” commented Zdravko Uzunov, urging not to politicize the situation.

Georgi Milev emphasized that, despite the challenges, there is a full understanding within the industry of the need to comply with European requirements.

“The Ministry has done a lot for the sector in recent months, but now it is crucial to ensure that the EC will not impose sanctions on the entire country,” he said.

The livestock farmers expressed their willingness to cooperate in limiting the spread of the disease. They agreed that the planned compensation for owners is more than adequate and requested that the rules be applied equally to all. They also called for the compensation for the farm owners in Velingrad to be paid as quickly as possible and expressed a desire to help them restore their herd within one or two months.

They reminded that if containment measures are obstructed, no compensation will be provided, and additional sanctions may be imposed.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
13:56, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
12:48, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
22:26, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
22:07, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
20:57, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
20:52, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 "Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
"Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
19:36, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
19:06, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 MRF - New Beginning Leader: The time for games is over
MRF - New Beginning Leader: The time for games is over
16:37, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 07:02 мин.
 Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
16:00, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
15:48, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
14:47, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
Топ 24
Най-четени
Заради влизането в еврозоната ускоряват разплащанията в евро
Заради влизането в еврозоната ускоряват разплащанията в евро
Президентът на Южна Корея обяви военно положение
Президентът на Южна Корея обяви военно положение
НА ЖИВО: Търси се председател на Народното събрание - ще успее ли деветият опит?
НА ЖИВО: Търси се председател на Народното събрание - ще успее ли...
Разбиха една от най-големите групи за трафик на мигранти у нас
Разбиха една от най-големите групи за трафик на мигранти у нас
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се 17-годишно момиче от София
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се...
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Без изгледи за обединение около председател: БСП държат на Киселова, ПП-ДБ - на Атанасов
Без изгледи за обединение около председател: БСП държат на...
14-годишен заплаши с бокс, ограби две момчета на метростанция в София и избяга
14-годишен заплаши с бокс, ограби две момчета на метростанция в София и избяга
Делян Пеевски: Няма да дадем подкрепа за никого от излъчените кандидати за председател на НС
Делян Пеевски: Няма да дадем подкрепа за никого от излъчените кандидати за председател на НС