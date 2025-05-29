Bulgaria’s New F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Makes First Flight in National Airspace

The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 advanced trainer and multirole fighter jet, which arrived in the country on April 2, has completed its first flight in Bulgarian airspace.

Around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, the aircraft took off from the Third Air Base "Graf Ignatievo." The flight marked another step in the acceptance procedures of the fighter jet by the Bulgarian Air Force.

Aviation enthusiasts and photographers captured striking images of the aircraft in flight. At the end of April, the technical condition of Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block 70 drew sharp public reactions and sparked speculation.

The Ministry of Defence and the Air Force refuted the suspicions that the aircraft was "second hand" and "broken", explaining that a deviation in one of its systems had been identified during the delivery flight to Bulgaria.

They assured the public that the F-16 would only take to the skies once it is fully operational and poses no additional risk to pilots, technical personnel, or the new aviation equipment.